Elderly man assaulted on train over suspicion of carrying beef; video goes viral

Mumbai: An elderly man was reportedly assaulted by his co-passengers on an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. The attack, according to the Government Railway Police (GRP), stemmed from suspicions that the man was carrying beef.

The GRP initiated a probe after a video of the alleged incident, which took place earlier this week, surfaced on social media, an official said.

Haji Ashraf Munyar from a village in Jalgaon District travelling in a train to Kalyan to meet his daughter was abused and badly beaten up by goons in a train near Igatpuri alleging him of carrying beef. pic.twitter.com/uOr3vlqBqB — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 30, 2024

The video shows a dozen people assaulting a man and verbally abusing him inside a train.

Haji Ashraf Munyar, an elderly resident of Jalgaon district, was allegedly assaulted by his co-passengers on an express train near Igatpuri in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the attack occurred as Munyar was travelling to his daughter’s house in Kalyan, with the assailants suspecting him of carrying beef.

According to the media reports, one of the accused who is seen slapping and abusing the elderly man in the video has been identified as Aashu Avhad. Son of SRPF ( Special Reserved Police Force). They were all travelling to take a police exam in Mumbai.

“We have taken cognisance of the video and identified the victim. Some of the people involved in the attack have also been identified, and a probe is on,” the official said, adding that no case has been registered so far.

(With inputs from PTI)