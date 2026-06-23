Elderly man paraded half-naked with blackened face in UP

Kasganj: Residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh‘s Kasganj district took the law into their hands as they stripped an elderly man half naked, blackened his face, and garlanded him with shoes and slippers.

The incident took place in Nagla Paltu village under the Soron police station limits on Monday, June 22. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Sixty-year-old Ramvilas was accused of using foul language and lewd comments against women and girls of the village. Angered, the women, along with some family members, assaulted the man after publicly humiliating him.

The mob not only assaulted the elderly man but also paraded him, all while recording the inhumane incident. In the video, a resident repeatedly banged the Ramvilas’ head against a tree while smearing black paint on his face.

Residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district took the law into their hands as they stripped an elderly man half naked, blackened his face, garlanded him with shoes and slippers, and used brute force to attack him in public.



The 60-year-old Ramvilas was accused of… pic.twitter.com/WLn9i9rRqX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 23, 2026

The local authorities immediately reached the spot and took the accused into police custody, said Kasganj Circle Officer Anchal Chauhan. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Soron police confirmed it was not a case of Dalit discrimination.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered. Further proceedings are underway.