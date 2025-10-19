Elderly man sits in front of RTC bus over Rs 5 change in Hyderabad

The incident occurred at the Gangaram bus stop.

19th October 2025
Hyderabad: Ever since the state government increased the RTC fares, passengers have been feeling the heat. In Hyderabad, a person sat in front of a bus as the conductor delayed in giving him Rs 5 change.

The incident occurred at the Gangaram bus stop where the elderly man, in anger, sat in front of the bus no 218, from Koti to Patencheru, demanding the conductor repay the change money.

“I was supposed to get down at Ganagram bus stop. The ticket cost me Rs 25, and I paid the conductor Rs 30. I need my Rs 5 back,” the elderly man said.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms where some passengers came to with the conductor and some remained in the bus. Traffic was mildly disrupted.

The conductor finally gave the man his change back.

