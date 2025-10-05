TGSRTC revises bus fares in Hyderabad, to come into effect from Oct 6

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will revise city bus fares from October 6, following the state government’s approval to introduce an additional charge to fund electric bus infrastructure within Hyderabad and Secunderabad limits.

The additional fare, termed an “infrastructure fare,” will be Rs 5 for the first three stages and Rs 10 from the fourth stage onwards for City Ordinary, Metro Express, e-Ordinary, and e-Express buses.

For Metro Deluxe and e-Metro AC services, the charge will be Rs 5 for the first stage and Rs 10 for other stages.

Addl revenue to be used to replace 2800 diesel buses

According to officials, the additional revenue will be used to replace 2,800 diesel buses operating inside the Outer Ring Road with electric buses by 2027.

The government has directed TGSRTC to develop facilities to support the electric fleet as part of efforts to reduce air pollution and promote clean energy.

265 electric buses currently operating in Hyderabad

At present, Hyderabad has 25 TGSRTC depots, of which six operate 265 electric buses. Another 275 buses will be added this year. TGSRTC is creating charging infrastructure through high-tension (HT) connections at a cost of Rs 8 crore per depot, with assistance from TSSPDCL and TRANSCO.

To accommodate the upcoming fleet, HT charging connections will be established in 19 depots. The corporation will also set up 10 new depots and 10 intermediate charging stations. The total project cost is estimated at Rs 392 crore, a press release informed.

TGSRTC stated that it cannot meet this cost from existing resources and proposed the fare revision to generate funds for the electric bus infrastructure, which was approved by the government on September 23.