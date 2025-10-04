TGSRTC MD reviews passenger facilities at MGBS, JBS in Hyderabad

MD boarded a few buses and reviewed their cleanliness, seating facilities, and technical conditions.

Published: 4th October 2025 10:31 am IST
TGSRTC MD Y Nagi Reddy interacts with staff
Hyderabad: Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director and vice chairman Y Nagi Reddy on Friday, October 3, reviewed passenger facilities at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station (JBS).

During his visit, Reddy reviewed cleanliness, drinking water, seating arrangements, toilets, and security measures, directing officials to ensure a more comfortable environment for passengers. He then inspected the charging stations for electric buses.

The MD boarded a few buses and reviewed their cleanliness, seating facilities, and technical conditions. During interaction with passengers, he inquired about the facilities being provided to them.

He instructed the officials to work in coordination with all departments in terms of providing facilities to passengers. He said that appropriate steps should be taken to further expand the facilities for passengers in the coming days.

