Elderly man threatened to chant Jai Shri Ram near Taj Mahal

Uttar Pradesh: An elderly Muslim man near the Taj Mahal parking lot in Agra was forced to say “Jai Shri Ram” by a Hindu group of men on Monday, November 24, sparking public uproar.

Thakur Rohit Dharmendra Pratap Singh posted the video in which he demanded that the visibly Muslim elder chant the slogans.

He can be heard asking, “Video banaate ho bhaiya. Bolona ek baar Jai Shri Ram. Nai bologe? Kyun nai bolego?”

When the Muslim man refused the repeated demands, it prompted Rohit to say, “Jai Shri Ram bolega tu, 2-3 din mein” (You will say Jai Shri Ram in 2 to 3 days.)

Insinuating later harm or voluntary acceptance, Rohit and his friends heckled the elderly man while he was in the middle of parking his car.

The video was originally posted under the username rd_thakur_vlogs, which he later changed to kattar_hindu_vlogs, after the video received widespread outrage.

थाना प्रभारी ताजगंज एवं साइबर सेल को जांच कर आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) November 25, 2025

Agra police responded to the incident after a UP-based, independent journalist posted the video on X.

“The Station House Officer of Tajganj and the Cyber Cell have been directed to investigate and take necessary action,” the police wrote.

In a similar incident, on November 23, three Muslim students were made to do sit-ups by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal members for praying inside an empty classroom.

The incident took place at Maharashtra‘s Kalyan in Ideal College.