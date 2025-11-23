Maharashtra students forced to apologise, touch idol after offering namaz

Three Muslim students in Maharashtra were made to do sit ups by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for offering namaz inside an empty classroom.

The incident happened at Ideal College in Kalyan district. The row erupted after the praying students were recorded on camera.

The Hindutva members confronted them, alleging their act had hurt Hindu sentiments.

A second video also emerged showing the Muslim students being made to do sit-ups, apologise, and touch the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, amid ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ slogans. Notably, police officers who were at the incident are seen standing, without intervening.

Angry parents criticised both the college administration and the police for not stopping the harassment. “My son was forced to bow before an idol. The police should have protected him,” a parent said.

Meanwhile, the college stated it was an “internal matter” and the students had “violated” rules that bar religious activities on campus.