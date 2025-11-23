Maharashtra students forced to apologise, touch idol after offering namaz

The college stated it was an "internal matter" and the students had "violated" rules that bar religious activities on campus.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd November 2025 9:33 pm IST
Muslim students in Maharashtra
Three Muslim students in Maharashtra were made to apologies in front of a Chhatrapati Shivaji idol for offering namaz in their classroom

Three Muslim students in Maharashtra were made to do sit ups by members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal for offering namaz inside an empty classroom.

The incident happened at Ideal College in Kalyan district. The row erupted after the praying students were recorded on camera.

The Hindutva members confronted them, alleging their act had hurt Hindu sentiments.

Memory Khan Seminar

A second video also emerged showing the Muslim students being made to do sit-ups, apologise, and touch the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, amid ‘Jai Shri Ram‘ slogans. Notably, police officers who were at the incident are seen standing, without intervening.

Angry parents criticised both the college administration and the police for not stopping the harassment. “My son was forced to bow before an idol. The police should have protected him,” a parent said.

Meanwhile, the college stated it was an “internal matter” and the students had “violated” rules that bar religious activities on campus.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
