Elderly woman dies in roof collapse after heavy rains in Nidagundi

The victim, Mahadevi Varad, was reportedly asleep inside the house near the Gaurishwara Temple locality when the structure suddenly gave way.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st May 2026 11:14 am IST
Elderly woman dies in roof collapse after heavy rains in Nidagundi
Elderly woman dies in roof collapse after heavy rains in Nidagundi

Vijayapura: A 55-year-old woman lost her life after the roof of her rain-damaged house collapsed in Nidagundi town of Vijayapura district early morning of Thursday, May 21.

The victim, Mahadevi Varad, was reportedly asleep inside the house near the Gaurishwara Temple locality when the structure suddenly gave way.

Authorities said the house had weakened after recent rainfall in the region. The continuous rain had soaked the old structure, making it vulnerable to collapse.

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During the early morning hours, the roof unexpectedly collapsed on Mahadevi, burying her alive under the debris. Residents in the area rushed to help after hearing the sound of the collapse, but the woman could not be saved.

In a fortunate escape, her husband Shivanand survived because he had chosen to sleep outside the house due to the prevailing summer heat.

Officials from the revenue department along with personnel from the Nidagundi Police Station visited the scene and carried out an inspection. The woman’s body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem examination.

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The tragic incident has once again highlighted concerns over the safety of old and weakened houses during heavy rains in Vijayapura district. Family members of the deceased were seen grieving at the spot as police initiated further investigation into the incident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st May 2026 11:14 am IST

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