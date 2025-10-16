Elderly woman dies of electric shock at temple in Telangana

Hyderabad: An 85-year-old woman died of electrocution at the Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple in Jagityal district on Thursday, October 16.

The deceased, identified as Rajeshwari from Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, had visited the temple with her family.

After having darshan, she went to the Kalyanakatta to offer her hair and took a bath, during which she suffered an electric shock after touching an iron fence near a tube light whose wires were reportedly in contact with the fence.

Rajeshwari collapsed on the ground but was initially conscious and speaking. Her family members immediately rushed her to the Jagityal Government Hospital, where she was later declared dead.

Locals said that a monkey had broken the same tube light a day earlier and had also died of electric shock.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.