Elderly woman found murdered in Rajanna Sircilla district

A 75-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Rajiv Nagar; police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 9:23 am IST|   Updated: 15th April 2026 9:34 am IST
Image of a blood-stained handprint with crime scene tape, indicating a suspicious death.
Representative image

Hyderabad: A woman was found murdered in Rajiv Nagar, under Ward No. 24 of the Sircilla municipal limits in Rajanna Sircilla district, Telangana.

The deceased has been identified as Kona Lakshmi, aged 75. According to local residents, she had three sons, one of whom had died earlier. Of the remaining two, one lives in Vemulawada and the other in Sardar Nagar in Sircilla town. Kona Lakshmi was living alone in Rajiv Nagar.

On Tuesday evening, her youngest son, Venkatesh, visited her house and found her lying in a pool of blood. On closer inspection, he realised that she had died after being stabbed in the throat with a knife.

Subhan Bakery

Case registered

He immediately informed the police. Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Further details are yet to be known.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th April 2026 9:23 am IST|   Updated: 15th April 2026 9:34 am IST

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