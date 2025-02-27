Elderly woman killed over ‘black magic’ in Telangana’s Warangal, 3 held

Hyderabad: Three men have been arrested for killing a 70-year-old woman over suspicions of black magic and stealing her jewelry in Garmillapalli village, Chityal mandal of Warangal district.

The accused has been identified as Boini Mallaiah, Puttakokkula Srinivas, and Maddela Siddhu.

According to DC reports, the victim, Sorupaka Veeramma, went missing after leaving home to sell tamarind. Her body was later found in an agricultural well, after which her family filed a police complaint.

During the investigation, the accused reportedly surrendered to police.

The accused, Mallaiah, confessed that he suspected the victim of causing his daughter’s illness through black magic and conspired with his relative Kittu and friend Siddhu to kill her. On February 19, the accused intercepted the victim on a two-wheeler, took her to a secluded spot, and killed her before stealing 2 tolas of gold and 30 tolas of silver.

All three accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.