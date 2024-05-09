Election 2024: Asad cautiously handling Madhavi; Where was she aiming arrow?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency has become a cynosure of all eyes and churning out to be one of the most masala filled election campaign in the country.

AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP novice but a Sangh Parivar leader, Kompella Madhavi Latha, the main contenders are all over the mainstream and social media besides undertaking vigorous padayatras in the narrow gullies of Old City under the scorching sun.

While nationally known Asaduddin Owaisi is a four-time MP of Hyderabad, Latha, now a recognised face in the nation, is a business magnate and chairperson of city-based Virinchi Hospitals.

Aapaa… mujhe vote dalna

Well versed with Old City of Hyderabad topography and Hyderabadi language, Madhavi Latha is certainly creating waves in the Owaisi fiefdom.

“Aapaa (elder sister) …is baar mujhe vote dalna,” (Please vote for me this time elder sister) quips Latha as she hands over a pamphlet to a Muslim voter and rushes to another promise’s development of the Old City.

Madhavi Latha never leaves an opportunity to lash out at Owaisi and recalls the horrors of Razakar, linking it to MIM.

While odds are still in favour of Asaduddin Owaisi going by the majority minority votes, Madhavi Latha asserts she would spring a surprise and win this poll.

Owaisi blessings from Hindus

For a change, Asaduddin Owaisi is guarded in attacking his woman rival, seeks blessings of one and all and exudes confidence of a repeat win during padayatra.

A Hindu priest and others garlanding Owaisi during one such padayatra and his seeking blessings from them has gone viral and raised eyebrows.

Raja Singh maintains low profile

In this dramatic episode, one of the persons maintaining a low profile is Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, known for his hatred of Owaisi, shooting off his mouth quite often, and a staunch promoter of Hindutva ideology.

The controversial MLA instead of garnering support often lands on the wrong side of the law and party, gets suspended, and comes back.

He has now mellowed down.

Though Raja Singh is campaigning for Madhavi Latha, he is upset that the BJP high command did not give him MP ticket (Zaheerabad) nor consulted him while nominating a woman–Madhavi Latha.

Raja Singh is with us

Madhavi Latha during her campaign dismissed Raja Singh issue saying, “It’s a family matter and is resolved. It happens in all the families. It’s no different.”

Says a senior BJP leader, “Raja Singh sulks for many reasons and it’s nothing new. But he is a BJP man and a strong proponent of Hindutva ideology and BJP manifesto. He is our strong leader in the Old City.”

Action-packed drama, PM praise

For a change, it’s not Owaisi who is in the news for his guarded attack on his woman rival, but Madhavi Latha, who landed in trouble by mimicking an arrow towards a place of worship.

In a strategic decision, BJP for the first time fielded a woman candidate in Madhavi Latha against a formidable Owaisi. And she did not fail Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leadership and its core Hyderabadi voters.

Wrote PM Modi on the X platform, “Madhavi Latha ji, your Aap ki Adalat episode is exceptional. You’ve made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you.”

Asad, Madhavi confident to win

While Asaduddin Owaisi is quite confident of winning the seat again, Madhavi Latha asks voters to give her a chance once to develop the Old City of Hyderabad.

“I will win if bogus votes are weeded out. Residents of Old City deserve a better life and development,” she says.

Cong Sameer seeks development

Hyderabad DCC president and Congress candidate, Mohammed Waliullah Sameer says residents of Hyderabad Old City residents have long been ignored, neglected, and exploited for political gain. “This election offers a critical opportunity for these communities to break free from the cycle of communalism and embrace genuine development.”

Rivals lodge complaints

Police booked an FIR against Latha on a complaint that she hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community by gesturing to shoot an arrow towards a place of worship during a Sri Rama Navami procession on April 17. Madhavi Latha denies any wrongdoing.

In turn, Latha complained with the Election Commission against Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on May 6 accusing him of spreading false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meetings.

She demanded the Election Commission take note of it and initiate action against Asaduddin Owaisi.

Asad, Akbar failed to solve women’s issues

Says Latha, “Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi couldn’t solve any issues until now. Here Muslim girls are married off due to poverty and they are taken to other countries after marriage, we all know what happens to them after that. They have not done anything regarding this. Hindu families are crying due to Love Jihad and no truth regarding this has come out until now. Hindu girl or Muslim girl, here there is no value for their tears…”

Asad hits out at PM

Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Modi came to Telangana and said that the Hyderabad seat has been given on lease to Owaisi. The people of Hyderabad are not cattle, not the property of political parties. For forty years, Hyderabad has defeated the evil ideology of Hindutva and entrusted AIMIM. Insha’Allah, Hindutva will be defeated again.

Madhavi hogging limelight

Owaisi spun a controversial caste angle in one of his interviews indicating that since Madhavi Latha hails from upper caste, she is garnering more recognition.

“The problem is that the earlier candidate was not from the upper caste. The issue is that BJP’s DNA is to polarise everything. The PM was exposed very badly. The PM’s language has shocked some people and they don’t want to vote for BJP. Telangana’s peace and prosperity are important and Hyderabad has to grow. We will expose the BJP mindset. People of Telangana and Hyderabad will reply to hate speeches.”