Election buzz grows across Telangana, but silence in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As election fervor takes hold in various districts of Telangana, a notable silence looms over the old city of Hyderabad.

Political leaders have yet to make their presence felt in this region to raise awareness about local issues and discuss potential solutions. In contrast, the Congress party and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) have already unveiled most of their candidates for the old city constituencies.

However, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen is yet to announce its candidates or confirm the number of constituencies they will contest in the state assembly elections.

Speculation has swirled in recent days, with reports suggesting that some sitting MLAs may not be re-nominated, while rumours abound about the fielding of two former mayors.

Though no official confirmation has been provided, some corporators are asserting their claims to MLA seats, signalling that they may receive a party leadership nod if any changes in candidates are made.

Insiders suggest that AIMIM may also aim to elect the first woman MLA in the state assembly. It is believed that measures are being taken to ensure the election of female MLAs and to encourage and prepare women to contest reserved seats in the future.

As the public eagerly awaits the announcement of AIMIM candidates and the filing of their nomination papers, the old city remains devoid of election fervour or campaign activities.

In contrast, election activities are in full swing across the state, with Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao actively campaigning and addressing rallies in various districts following the release of the election schedule in Telangana.