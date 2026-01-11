Election Commission appoints 4 more SROs for SIR in West Bengal

The Election Commission appointed four more special roll observers (SROs) for West Bengal to strengthen supervision of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Those named as SROs were Ratan Biswas, Vikas Singh, Sandeep Rewaji Rathod and Dr Shailesh, according to a notification.

“The SROs will closely monitor the revision and verification exercises and ensure strict adherence to statutory instructions,” an official said on Saturday.

“The SROs were appointed to ensure transparency, accuracy and uniform implementation of instructions related to electoral rolls. They will independently review the process on the ground and flag any deviations for immediate corrective action,” he added.

Besides SROs, the EC has appointed observers at multiple levels to oversee the SIR exercise.

“The focus is on strengthening public confidence in the integrity of the electoral rolls,” the official said.

The appointments will take effect immediately and remain in force until further directions, the notification said.