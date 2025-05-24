Election Commission launches ECINET for unified access to electoral data

The ECI also hosted a separate conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) to finalize a roadmap for its IT initiatives.

Published: 24th May 2025
The image displays a picture of Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar at the two day national conference in New Delhi
Hyderabad: Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, on Saturday, May 24, announced ECINET, an integrated dashboard which will unify the commission’s 40 existing mobile and web applications, and offer single-window access to critical electoral data, in compliance with legal protocols.

The announcement was made at the two-day national conference aimed at strengthening the legal framework and coordination in New Delhi. The platform will offer a seamless and user-friendly interface for electors, election officials, political parties, and civil society.

“This strategic engagement is part of the Commission’s broader vision to align its legal infrastructure with the evolving landscape of electoral jurisprudence,” he said.

He said the ECI aims to foster a non-adversarial, transparent, and responsive legal environment, offering ample opportunity for hearing and a fair process.

The conference focused on enhancing the preparedness and coordination of the Commission’s legal teams, with discussions centred on election law, judicial proceedings, and potential legal reforms. The platform also facilitated dialogue between the Commission and prominent legal practitioners, reinforcing ECI’s commitment to effective legal representation across forums.

The ECI hosted a separate conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) to finalise a roadmap for its IT initiatives.

The conference was attended by senior legal experts from the Supreme Court and 28 High Courts, along with officials and CEOs from all states and union territories. The initiative aims to strengthen and reorient the Commission’s legal framework to meet emerging electoral challenges with greater synergy and efficiency.

