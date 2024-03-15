Election Commission to announce schedule for Lok Sabha polls tomorrow

Commission will also announce the dates for the elections of State Legislative Assemblies 2024.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th March 2024 3:56 pm IST
Prepare Do’s and Don’ts for cops ahead of Telangana polls: ECI
Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced today that the schedule for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha will be declared on March 16.

In addition to the Lok Sabha election schedule, the commission will also announce the dates for the elections of State Legislative Assemblies 2024. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes shortly after two new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed office on Friday.

MS Education Academy

For the announcement of dates, the ECI will hold a press conference tomorrow at 3 pm at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th March 2024 3:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button