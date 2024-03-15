Election Commission to announce schedule for Lok Sabha polls tomorrow

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced today that the schedule for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha will be declared on March 16.

In addition to the Lok Sabha election schedule, the commission will also announce the dates for the elections of State Legislative Assemblies 2024. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes shortly after two new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed office on Friday.

For the announcement of dates, the ECI will hold a press conference tomorrow at 3 pm at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.