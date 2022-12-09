Election Commission’s CVIGIL App gets over 6K complaints in Gujarat

New Delhi: The Election Commission’s CVIGIL App has emerged as a force multiplier and a powerful tool to promptly report unlawful campaigning activities and violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), officials said.

A total of over 1,000 cases were reported from Himachal Pradesh in which over 800 cases were found correct and action was taken. Over 580 cases reported were for posters and banners without permission and 185 cases were for money distribution.

In Gujarat, a total of over 6,000 cases were reported in which over 5,100 cases were found to be correct. A total of over 3,600 violations were related to putting up posters and banners without permissions.

CVIGIL is a Single App for recording, reporting, and resolving violations. Citizens, candidates and political parties can complain anonymously and it takes GIS location automatically. Officials said that response comes in a 100-minute timeline by EC teams.

Apart from this, EC took strict action on SSP Mainpuri and Etawah for non-compliance of its instructions on transfer and posting of officials in bye elections to Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

It directed SSP Mainpuri to relieve 6 police officers.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh was directed to ensure that force deployment related to by-election for 21-Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency is done strictly under the supervision of the concerned General and Police Observer, following the laid down procedure of randomisation etc.

Randomisation of local police force is a cornerstone of extant instruction of the Commission to ensure fairness, said the officials.