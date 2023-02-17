Election Commission’s decision dangerous for democracy: Uddhav Thackeray

Claiming that there was no democracy left in India, Thackeray said PM Modi should declare that dictatorship has started in the country.

Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday described as dangerous for democracy Election Commission’s decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena.

“They (Eknath Shinde faction) have stolen our bow and arrow symbol, but people will avenge this theft,” Thackeray told reporters at his Matoshree bungalow in suburban Bandra.

Claiming that there was no democracy left in India, Thackeray said PM Modi should declare that dictatorship has started in the country.

“We will challenge in Supreme Court poll panel’s decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena,” he said. The EC decision is very dangerous for democracy, he added.

The EC decision indicates that the Mumbai municipal corporation elections will be declared soon, he said.

