Election tribunal defers order on disqualification of BJP Jambagh corporator

Hyderabad: The Chief Judge cum election tribunal at city civil courts Hyderabad on Thursday deferred its judgement on disqualification of BJP corporator Rakesh Jaiswal from Jambagh ward till June first week.

On April 7, the tribunal heard the arguments of all the parties and finally posted the matter on April 28 for pronouncement of judgement. The Chief Judge Renuka Yara had on Thursday deferred the judgement to June 7 on the grounds that “Orders not ready”.

The contested candidate Jadala Ravindra of AIMIM through his counsel and practicing lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a case against the BJP winning candidate with the Chief Judge sum election tribunal, City Civil challenging the election on the ground that Rakesh Jaiswal is having three kids which is contrary to the rules of GHMC act and is liable for disqualification.

It was also pleaded that seeking result of to be void and pleaded the court to order re-election.