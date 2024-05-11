Elections 2024: Campaigning ends in Srinagar, voting on May 13

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray from the constituency, which has been represented by three generations of Abdullahs

Ghulam Nabi Azad carries out election rally in Srinagar (PTI Photo)

Srinagar: Leaders of all political parties made a last-ditch effort to woo voters as campaigning for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir ended on Saturday, May 11.

The constituency goes to the polls on May 13.

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray from the constituency, which has been represented by three generations of Abdullahs.

The National Conference has fielded influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while youth leader Waheed Para is contesting on a People’s Democratic Party ticket. The Apni Party has fielded Ashraf Mir.

The authorities have set up 2,135 polling booths for the constituency’s 17.44 lakh eligible voters.

The re-drawn constituency covers 18 assembly segments, spread over the districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal and parts of Budgam, Pulwama, and Shopian districts.

