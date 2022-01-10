Elections right time to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7.

Published: 10th January 2022
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections are a right time to defeat hatred.

“This is the right opportunity to defeat hatred.#Elections2022, ” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress is seeking to defeat the BJP in states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur while seeking to retain power in Punjab.

