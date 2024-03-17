Electoral bonds BJP’s ‘white collar corruption’: Stalin

Mumbai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday described the electoral bonds as “white collar corruption” of the ruling BJP and said the opposition bloc INDIA will form a secular, federal and inclusive government at the Centre.

Stalin was the first speaker at the INDIA grouping’s rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done only things in the past ten years. Foreign trips and fake propaganda. We have to stop this,” he said.

The DMK chief said since the opposition named its bloc INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the BJP has stopped using the word ‘India’.

“This is fear. PM Modi has started defaming us as corrupt, but electoral bonds proved that BJP is corrupt. It’s white collar corruption of the BJP,” said Stalin.

Stalin said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was an attempt to see through the heart of India, which he claimed has been destroyed by the BJP.

There is no bigger threat to India than BJP, he alleged.

“We have to defeat BJP. The journey which started in Kanyakumari should end by wresting power in Delhi,” he said, adding that the INDIA bloc will form a secular, federal and inclusive government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said INDIA block partners have united to save the country.

AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We are all here together because we don’t fear going to jail. To win, we have to fight,” he said.

Bharadwaj said that electoral bonds have exposed the BJP and people should be made aware of it.