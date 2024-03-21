Electoral bonds: SBI submits all details with serial numbers to EC

The State Bank of India, on Thursday, March 21, submitted all information concerning the electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI), including the all-important unique numbers which would help link the donor and donee.

The Supreme Court, in its March 15th judgement, declared the electoral bonds as unconstitutional and ordered SBI, the only bank where one can purchase bonds, to submit all details relating to it to the election body.

The SBI submitted an affidavit of compliance to the Supreme Court. One of the points of the affidavit reads, “It is respectfully submitted that SBI has now disclosed all details and that no details [other than complete account numbers & KYC details have been withheld from disclosure.”

On March 17, the election commission made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain. These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 12, 2019. Electoral bond details after this date were made public by the poll panel last week.

An electoral bond allowed individuals, corporations or organisations to contribute or donate money to any political party anonymously by purchasing bonds from the SBI. It was introduced in 2017 under the Narendra Modi government. The expiry date of these bonds is 15 days, after which it will automatically be transferred to the Prime Minister Relief Fund.