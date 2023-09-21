Electoral roll update concludes, Telangana stands at 3.13 crore voters

Hyderabad: The process of updating the electoral roll, which includes the inclusion, exclusion, and correction of names, has successfully concluded in Telangana.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj confirmed that applications submitted under Form 6, Form 7, and Form 8 have been processed during this special drive.

In total, the state received a staggering 13.06 lakh applications for the inclusion of names, spanning various regions.

Additionally, 6.26 lakh applications were filed for the exclusion of names, typically related to changes in residence or reports of deceased individuals.

Furthermore, 7.77 lakh applications were submitted for corrections and alterations to the electoral rolls.

Starting from January this year, a substantial 14.72 lakh names were added to the electoral rolls, while 3.39 lakh names were removed. Additionally, details for 10.95 lakh individuals were revised to ensure accuracy.

Following the inclusion and exclusion procedures, the total number of registered voters in Telangana has now reached 3.13 crore. This includes 1.57 crore men and 1.56 crore women. Remarkably, the electoral roll also features 2,226 voters identifying as the third gender.

Vikas Raj expressed his satisfaction with the special campaign, emphasizing the increased interest from the youth in adding their names to the electoral rolls.

For instance, the number of voters in the 18-19 age group has soared from 2.79 lakh on January 5 to a staggering 16.51 lakh as of September 19, marking a remarkable 234 percent increase.

The success of this initiative was attributed to the diligent efforts of 33 District Election Officers across the state. They effectively executed campaigns to encourage the inclusion of names and revise existing lists.

Vikas Raj reassured that all applications received up to September 19 would be resolved by September 27, with the final voter list slated for publication on October 14.

He also noted that although the application submission deadline has passed, eligible citizens can still submit applications for name inclusion, exclusion, or correction, as these will be processed as part of the ongoing procedures.