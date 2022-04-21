Electric Auto Services launched to boost connectivity for Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: MetroRide, a ride-hailing platform launched its electric auto services in Hyderabad on Thursday. The electric auto services were launched in association with the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL), and with support from WRI India and Shell Foundation.

The electric auto services are launched to facilitate change in Hyderabad as according to a survey carried out by World Resources Institute India, 38% of non-metro commuters residing near catchment areas do not find a reliable first and last-mile service.

Speaking at the launch, NVS Reddy, Managing Director of HMRL said, “Improving the first and last mile connectivity is an important goal for us. We believe that these electric auto services would have a positive socio-economic impact on stakeholders and make the journey more comfortable for metro users.”

While the services have been launched at only two metro stations- Parade Ground and Raidurg Station, MetroRide plans to extend the service all over Hyderabad in a few months. It plans to serve 1 million commuters in the first year with its affordable tariff starting from Rs.10 per ride and ensure connectivity to all commuters residing within a 5km radius of Metro stations.

“Our user-friendly platform allows daily commuters to book their ride in just two clicks and enjoy a hassle-free experience. We plan to provide our customers with an option to book their end-to-end journey by integrating into our app ticketing of transit services like Metro & other public transport systems,” said MetroRide co-founder, Kaaman Agarwal.