Electric car runs amok in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Kukatpally after an electric car ran amok on a busy road on Wednesday, May 20.
The incident occurred at Vivekananda Nagar Arch towards Alwyn Colony. The car hit another car and a few other two-wheelers before crashing into a tiffin centre.
A video shared on social media showed the car moving at a high speed and crashing into a two-wheeler, injuring the two riders before making a sharp turn and hitting a few other vehicles.
According to the Kukatpally police, the incident occurred at 10:30 AM, and a case of rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are checking the closed-circuit television cameras to identify and nab the accused .