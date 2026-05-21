Electric car runs amok in Kukatpally

The incident occurred at Vivekananda Nagar Arch towards Alwyn Colony.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 10:21 am IST|   Updated: 21st May 2026 10:36 am IST
A car rams into a bike in Kukatpally
Accident in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Kukatpally after an electric car ran amok on a busy road on Wednesday, May 20.

The incident occurred at Vivekananda Nagar Arch towards Alwyn Colony. The car hit another car and a few other two-wheelers before crashing into a tiffin centre.

A video shared on social media showed the car moving at a high speed and crashing into a two-wheeler, injuring the two riders before making a sharp turn and hitting a few other vehicles.

Subhan Bakery

According to the Kukatpally police, the incident occurred at 10:30 AM, and a case of rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police are checking the closed-circuit television cameras to identify and nab the accused .

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st May 2026 10:21 am IST|   Updated: 21st May 2026 10:36 am IST

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