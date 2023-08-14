Hyderabad: Several injured as car goes amok

Hyderabad: A suspected drunk driver crashed his car into several motorists at Purani Haveli on Sunday night. The man identified as Praveen, along with some friends, first rammed his Wagon R car into a two-wheeler rider at Darulshifa and continued his run until he was finally caught by the public at Chatta Bazaar.

Azmath Jaffery, a victim, told the media that they found liquor bottles in the car and all the occupants were drunk. “Many people were injured after the car hit them. The driver was under the influence of alcohol. Two persons who were traveling in the car were caught and handed over to the police,” Azmath stated.

Mild tension prevailed after the incident as people gathered at the Mirchowk police station. The police later pacified the public and dispersed them. Pathergatti corporator Sohail Quadri visited the spot and spoke to the police officials. He demanded action against the driver. The police seized the car.