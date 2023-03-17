Electric meters issue: MLA Moazzam Khan’s video used to defame Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the basis of a viral video of Bahadurpura MLA Moazzam Khan protesting against the officials of the Electricity Department, an attempt is being made on social media to defame the old city and claims are being made that electricity bills are not paid by the electricity consumers in the old city, while the fact is that the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited receives 98 percent of the electricity bills in the South Zone.

During the current financial year, which is close to the end, 98.5 percent of the electricity bills have been received in the old city. According to TSSPDCL sources, recovery of electricity dues in the old city areas is not a problem as the issue of payment of electricity bills by the consumers in the old city is not insensitive, but during the current financial year, the South Zone has a total of Rs 10 million dues, which will be recovered before April 1.

In the case of recovery of electricity bills from the old city, an attempt is being made to defame the electricity consumers of the old city through baseless claims and allegations made on social media, especially Twitter, while the electric users of the old city pay the bills on time compared to the users of other areas.

Officials said that objections are being raised in some areas about the replacement of electric meters in the South Zone, but for this also, not all the old city or south zone can be held responsible.

The video of protest by Moazzam Khan, which is going viral and making baseless comments, is trying to target the residents of the old city, while the MLA protested against the officials harassing the public against replacing the meters. However, the matter is being presented on social media as an attempt to obstruct the recovery of electricity dues and it is being claimed that electricity dues are not recovered in the old city and the people of the old city do not pay the electricity bill, which is absolutely baseless and false propaganda and an attempt to defame the old city.