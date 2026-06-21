Electric TGSRTC bus catches fire near Karimnagar, 37 safe

Hyderabad: A major accident was averted on Sunday, June 21, after an electric TGSRTC bus belonging to the Karimnagar-2 depot caught fire near the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Karimnagar to Hyderabad when flames suddenly erupted from the vehicle at around 8 am. The driver acted swiftly and safely evacuated all 37 passengers on board before the fire spread.

Passengers escape unharmed

The passengers escaped unharmed, but the bus was completely gutted by the blaze before firefighters could bring the situation under control. The incident caused panic among the passengers and commuters in the area.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. Authorities said a major tragedy was prevented due to the alertness and timely response of the driver.

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In a video that surfaced online, one of the passengers expressed gratitude to the driver for his presence of mind and quick response. “Had the driver not acted immediately and asked us to get down, the situation could have been much worse,” the passenger said, thanking him for saving the lives of those on board.

Officials have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.