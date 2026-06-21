Man assaults TGSRTC driver after wrong-side driving in Attapur

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly caught driving on the wrong side of the road before assaulting a TGSRTC bus driver following an altercation near Pillar No. 213 in Attapur, Hyderabad.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when the motorist, who was allegedly travelling against the flow of traffic, became involved in a dispute with the RTC bus driver. The argument reportedly escalated, following which the man allegedly attacked the bus driver.

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Videos surface

The incident caused a brief commotion in the area and drew the attention of passersby and other motorists. Videos and images of the confrontation reportedly circulated on social media, triggering concern over reckless driving and instances of road rage in the city.