Drunk auto driver carrying schoolchildren detained in Hyderabad

Traffic police intercepted the vehicle in Asif Nagar after noticing rash driving and allegedly found the school auto driver under the influence of alcohol.

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Police officers inspecting a green auto rickshaw on a busy street in India.
Drunk auto driver carrying schoolchildren detained in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A school auto-rickshaw driver was detained by traffic police in Hyderabad on Sunday, June 21, after he was allegedly found driving under the influence of alcohol while transporting children to school.

The incident came to light in the Asif Nagar area, where a traffic officer on duty noticed the auto-rickshaw being driven rashly on the road. Suspecting something was amiss, the officer stopped the vehicle and questioned the driver.

Driver taken into custody

During the inspection, the officer reportedly detected a strong smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath. The driver was subsequently taken into custody for further action.

Subhan Bakery

Following the incident, the traffic officer spoke with the parents of the children who regularly travel in the auto-rickshaw and advised them to remain vigilant about the condition of vehicles and the conduct of drivers transporting their children.

The officer warned parents that allowing drivers to operate vehicles after consuming alcohol could put the safety of schoolchildren at serious risk.

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