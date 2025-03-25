Electrician held for ‘murdering’ advocate in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 49-year-old electrician was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 56-year-old advocate in Hyderabad, police said.

According to a release from Hyderabad police, the accused attacked the advocate with a knife, stabbing him in the chest near his house in Champapet on Monday, March 24.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s daughter, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at IS Sadan police station.

The complainant stated that her father owned a flat in an apartment complex in Santosh Nagar.

Police said the accused had an alleged affair with the wife of the complex’s security guard. After learning about the affair, the watchman and his family left for their native place.

Following this, the electrician visited the victim’s house and threatened him, demanding that he call the security guard and his family back to Hyderabad, assuming that the advocate had sent them away.

The complainant also stated that the accused had once asked her father to arrange for bail if he were to murder the watchman.

Frequent arguments between the accused and the advocate led to hostility, and on Monday, the electrician fatally attacked him, the complaint stated.

The accused was arrested during the investigation on Tuesday, police added.