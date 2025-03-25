Bowenpally cops crack fake theft case, recover Rs 5 lakh

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police solved a false complaint case, recovering Rs 5 lakh in cash that was allegedly stolen in a planned scheme by two employees of a private firm.

According to reports, on March 22, Arun Kumar Behera, an office boy at Global Adsorbents filed a complaint stating that two police officers including one in uniform and another in plain clothes stopped him at the Congress Gandhian Ideology Centre around 9:35 pm while he was on his way to hand over cash to his Assistant Branch Manager.

Behera alleged that the officers checked his vehicle documents and bag, took the money, and fled. Based on his complaint, a case was registered.

However, police investigations found inconsistencies in Behera’s statements, raising suspicion. Upon detailed questioning, he confessed that he, along with his associate Samarendra Dass, the company’s accountant, had conspired to steal the money and blame the police for the theft.

Further investigation led to the recovery of the entire amount from Dass’s residence.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.