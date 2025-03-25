Bowenpally cops crack fake theft case, recover Rs 5 lakh

The accused had conspired to steal the money and blame the police for the theft.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th March 2025 8:48 pm IST
Bowenpally police solve false complaint case, Recover Rs 5 lakh
Represenational Image

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police solved a false complaint case, recovering Rs 5 lakh in cash that was allegedly stolen in a planned scheme by two employees of a private firm.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

According to reports, on March 22, Arun Kumar Behera, an office boy at Global Adsorbents filed a complaint stating that two police officers including one in uniform and another in plain clothes stopped him at the Congress Gandhian Ideology Centre around 9:35 pm while he was on his way to hand over cash to his Assistant Branch Manager.

Behera alleged that the officers checked his vehicle documents and bag, took the money, and fled. Based on his complaint, a case was registered.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Hyderabad: Girl fights legal battle after being raped by father at knifepoint

However, police investigations found inconsistencies in Behera’s statements, raising suspicion. Upon detailed questioning, he confessed that he, along with his associate Samarendra Dass, the company’s accountant, had conspired to steal the money and blame the police for the theft.

Further investigation led to the recovery of the entire amount from Dass’s residence.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th March 2025 8:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button