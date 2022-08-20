Electricity issue: Telangana to file petition against Center on Monday

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 21st August 2022 7:38 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The CMD of Transco-Genco D Prabhakar Rao expressed strong reaction over the Central government barring Telangana from selling or purchasing electricity on power exchanges, saying that the central government is exacting political Revenge from Telangana.  

“The electric bills of Rs1370 crores were paid by Telangana and the issue is sub judice. The High Court has issued a stay order and the central government imposed the restriction without reviewing the high court order”, Rao said.

He further said, “We will file contempt of court petition in the High Court against the central government decision on Monday”.

MS Education Academy

“Large scale arrangements are being made to ensure no disruption of power takes place in the state.  The availability of hydroelectric power in the state will be helpful to us”, Rao said.

 Rao appealed to the people and the consumers to fully cooperate with the management of electricity companies and the government.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button