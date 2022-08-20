Electricity issue: Telangana to file petition against Center on Monday

Hyderabad: The CMD of Transco-Genco D Prabhakar Rao expressed strong reaction over the Central government barring Telangana from selling or purchasing electricity on power exchanges, saying that the central government is exacting political Revenge from Telangana.

“The electric bills of Rs1370 crores were paid by Telangana and the issue is sub judice. The High Court has issued a stay order and the central government imposed the restriction without reviewing the high court order”, Rao said.

He further said, “We will file contempt of court petition in the High Court against the central government decision on Monday”.

“Large scale arrangements are being made to ensure no disruption of power takes place in the state. The availability of hydroelectric power in the state will be helpful to us”, Rao said.

Rao appealed to the people and the consumers to fully cooperate with the management of electricity companies and the government.