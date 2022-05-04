Electricity, unemployment, price rise crises in Modi government: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi severely criticized the Narendra Modi government on Monday.

“Bad governance has become the hallmark of the Narendra Modi government during the past eight years,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi blamed the prime minister for the problems of power shortages, unemployment, high inflation, and farmers’ crisis in the country.

“PM Modi’s eight years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies,” Gandhi tweeted.