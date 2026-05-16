Elephants enter coffee estate in Kodagu, video by Anand Mahindra goes viral

Madikeri: Industrialist and Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has shared a rare video showing a herd of elephants calmly entering his family-owned coffee estate in Kodagu, sparking widespread attention on social media.

The video, reportedly sent by his sister who manages the estate, shows a group of elephants walking with remarkable calm and confidence through the plantation premises early in the morning. The herd is seen moving from one gate of the estate near the Arabica coffee plantation—towards another gate closer to the Robusta section, creating a striking visual of coexistence between wildlife and human habitation.

I’ve posted before about our family’s coffee plantation in Kodagu, which my younger sister manages, and which we’ve come to regard as our adopted ‘ancestral home.’



She just sent me this clip: a herd of elephants marching this morning from one gate of the estate (the Arabica… pic.twitter.com/1itTLn8qqx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 16, 2026

Also Read Karnataka launches first-of-its-kind wild gaur relocation drive in Malnad region

Mahindra recalled that he had earlier also spoken about the estate, describing it as a “heritage home” for their family. He noted that the coffee estate in Kodagu is maintained by his younger sister, and the entire family treats it as an ancestral property deeply connected to their roots.

Sharing the video, he wrote that the elephants have been regular visitors to the estate for decades. Rejecting claims that such sightings are a recent consequence of forest encroachment, he clarified that this is not a new phenomenon. According to him, the animals have long been coming to the estate, primarily attracted by jackfruit trees growing within the plantation.

Adding a touch of humour, Mahindra remarked that the elephants appeared to walk through the gates with such confidence that it almost felt as if they had been formally invited for tea and snacks. His light-hearted comment highlighted the ease with which the wild visitors navigate through the estate’s boundaries.

He further reflected on the deeper symbolism of the moment, suggesting that the elephants seem to understand that the coffee estate has always belonged to nature, with humans merely acting as temporary caretakers. His words emphasized respect for wildlife and the long-standing harmony between the estate and its natural surroundings.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many users appreciating the rare glimpse of peaceful coexistence between humans and elephants in the lush landscapes of Kodagu.