Eleven UN employees killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

At least eleven employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) were killed in airstrikes in Gaza since the start of the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since Saturday, October 7.

They included five teachers at UNRWA schools, one gynecologist, one engineer, one psychological counselor, and three support staff.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, October 11, Juliette Touma, director of communications of the agency, known as UNRWA said, “Some were killed in their homes with their families.”

“The protection of civilians is paramount, including in times of conflict. They should be protected in accordance with the laws of war,” UNRWA added.

UNRWA call for the fighting to come to an end to spare more civilian lives lost.

Over 263,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN

The UN estimates that over 263,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the Gaza Strip, with the number expected to rise.

OCHA reported that Palestinian authorities have reported the destruction of over 1,000 housing units and 560 homes, making them uninhabitable.

Nearly 175,500 people, including displaced individuals, sought shelter in 88 UNRWA-run schools.

Over 14,500 individuals have fled to 12 government schools, while 74,000 are estimated to be staying with relatives, neighbors, or seeking shelter in churches and other facilities.

Israel-Palestine war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 1,055 Palestinians have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, and 5,184 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, including 170 Israeli soldiers, while more than 2,900 were injured.