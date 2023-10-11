1200 Israelis, 900 Palestinians killed as war enters 5th day

As the Israel-Palestine war entered its fifth day on Wednesday, October 11, the death toll on both sides has risen to at least 2,150 and is expected to escalate.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said that at least 950 Palestinians have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, and 5,000 citizens injured so far due to Israeli attacks.

In Israel, the number of people killed in Hamas attacks reached 1,200, including 170 Israeli soldiers, while more than 3,000 were injured.

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, including women, children, and the elderly, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, October 9, ordered a “complete siege” of Gaza, cutting off entry of food, fuel and supplies.

Hezbollah engaged in cross-border clashes with Israel on Monday and Tuesday, causing concerns of potential further escalation.

On Monday, Hamas threatened to kill Israeli hostages every time Israel targets Gaza “without warning”.

130 Israelis including soldiers and civilians are being held captive by Hamas.

On Tuesday, Israel’s army claimed to have recovered the bodies of around 1,500 militants near border areas of Gaza.

Air strikes have struck Gaza’s southern Rafah Crossing to Egypt, causing thousands of Palestinians to flee amid Israeli warnings to leave the territory.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed to send 20 million dollar in aid to Palestinians

US Secretary of State to visit Israel on Thursday, October 12.

Eight Palestinian journalists killed in fighting since Saturday.

Saeed al-Taweel Mohammed Sobih Hisham Alnwajha Asaad Shamlakh Ibrahim Mohammad Lafi Mohammad El-Salhi Salam Khalil Mohammad Jarghoun

The US, along with the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, has expressed its unwavering support for Israel

The UN Agency for Palestine says its headquarters suffered significant damage from nearby airstrikes

Several countries, including the US, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Ireland, Mexico, Nepal, Panama, Paraguay, Russia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Ukraine have reported citizens killed, abducted, or missing, many of whom were at a music festival in the southern Israeli desert during Hamas’ attack.

Israel reports cross-border fire from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported an attack on a northern position by anti-tank fire from Lebanon, but did not reveal any casualties.

The attack occurred near the Israeli town of Arab al-Aramshe, opposite the Lebanese village of Dhayra.

🔴An anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon toward a military post adjacent to the community of Arab Al-Aramshe on the #BlueLine. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

Gaza’s only power plant has fuel for 12 more hours at most

The Palestinian energy authority chairman has announced that the Gaza Strip’s sole power plant and current electricity provider will run out of fuel within 10 to 12 hours, Reteurs reported.

Israel killed at least 1,000 Gaza infiltrators

Israeli forces have killed at least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen in Gaza incursions, reinforcing all Israeli communities as hostilities spread to other fronts.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that Hamas’ advanced aircraft tracking system was among the targets destroyed in a Gaza counter-offensive, Reuters reported.

Hamas: At least 30 people killed in overnight strikes

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip, resulting in at least 30 deaths and hundreds of injuries, according to a Hamas official.

The government’s media office, Salama Marouf told AFP that numerous residential buildings, factories, mosques, and shops were damaged.

The IDF reports that numerous fighter jets carried out strikes against Hamas-used targets, including bank branches, tunnels, war rooms, and other military installations.

Satellite images show Gaza destruction by Israeli strikes

Satellite images show the extent of the large and massive destruction, caused by the intense #Israeli raids on residential areas and neighborhoods in Gaza Strip since the start of the aggression.



صور التقطتها الأقمار الصناعية تظهر حجم الدمار الكبير والهائل، الذي خلفته الغارات… pic.twitter.com/9W4DxUyNow — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 11, 2023

First plane carrying US armaments arrives in Israel

A plane carrying advanced armaments for military operations landed at Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel on Tuesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

“We are grateful for the US backing and assistance to the IDF, and to the State of Israel in general, during this challenging period. Our common enemies know that the cooperation between our militaries is stronger than ever, and is a key part in ensuring regional security and stability,” the IDF said in a statement.

Over 263,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN

The UN estimates that over 263,000 people have been displaced from their homes in the Gaza Strip, with the number expected to rise.

OCHA reported that Palestinian authorities have reported the destruction of over 1,000 housing units and 560 homes, making them uninhabitable.

Nearly 175,500 people, including displaced individuals, sought shelter in 88 UNRWA-run schools.

Over 14,500 individuals have fled to 12 government schools, while 74,000 are estimated to be staying with relatives, neighbors, or seeking shelter in churches and other facilities.

Hamas won’t have military capabilities after war: Israeli army

“Four days after Hamas breached into Israel, attacked Israeli communities, murdered and massacred Israeli citizens and took dozens of Israeli hostages into Gaza. The death toll is staggering, a 1,200 dead Israelis. The overwhelming majority of them civilians and more than 2,700 wounded and sadly something tells me that these are not final numbers,” Spokesperson of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) Lieutenant Col. Jonathan Conricus wrote on X on Wednesday.

“We have sent our inventory, armoured soldiers, our artillery cores and many other soldiers from the reserves. 3,00,000 in numbers in different brigades and divisions and they are now close to the Gaza strip getting ready to execute the mission that the Israeli government and that is to make sure that Hamas at the end of the war won’t have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli citizens,” Conricus added.

Listen in as an IDF Spokesperson LTC (res.) Jonathan Conricus provides a situational update on all fronts, as the war against Hamas continues. https://t.co/uuen9lQa0F — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

Four UN relief workers killed in air strikes in Gaza

Four UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees have been killed in air strikes on Gaza.

US wants Qatar to mediate with Hamas

The US plans to encourage Qatar to initiate discussions with Hamas regarding the return of American hostages seized during the recent Israeli incursion.

“Qatar has access to Hamas that we certainly don’t have and the Israelis don’t have,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview on Bloomberg.

Israel using white phosphorus bombs in Gaza: Palestine

Palestine accuses Israel of using white phosphorus bombs against civilians in the Karama neighborhood of Gaza Strip, as well as Tel Aviv.

“The Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said on X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday.

Israeli warplanes and artillery use internationally #prohibited_white_phosphorus, destroying #Al_Karama neighborhood in the northwest of Gaza City with a continuous series of airstrikes. There are casualties and wounded, while ambulances and civil defense vehicles are unable to… pic.twitter.com/ym7zfKqIBH — State of Palestine – MFA 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@pmofa) October 10, 2023

Israel refused to allow food, medicines into Gaza

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has requested for food and medical supplies to be delivered to Gaza, but Israel has refused.

Palestinian official, Hussein al-Sheikh, urges international intervention to stop aggression, allow relief materials, and restore electricity and water in the Gaza Strip, which is facing a major humanitarian catastrophe.

We requested that food and medical supplies be entered urgently to our people in the #Gaza Strip, but Israel refused. We call on international humanitarian institutions and the international community to intervene urgently to stop the aggression and allow the entry of relief… https://t.co/iowT3S543b — حسين الشيخ Hussein AlSheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) October 10, 2023

Dire situation in Gaza worsening: UN

The UN reported that Israel’s recent cuts to water, electricity, and medical supplies in the Gaza Strip are exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation.

UN humanitarian coordinator for Gaza reports limited electricity for Palestinians, affecting health facilities and injured treatment, as reported by UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.