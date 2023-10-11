India launches Operation Ajay to evacuate nationals from Israel

India launches Operation Ajay to evacuate nationals from Israel
Photo: @qudsn/Twitter

New Delhi: India is launching ‘Operation Ajay’ to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Wednesday.

“Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return,” Jaishankar posted on X.

“Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
