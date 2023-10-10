Putin’s ally Ramzan Kadyrov offers to send his army to fight alongside Palestinians



Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov declared his support for Palestinians and offered to send his soldiers to “mediate in the conflict” between Israel and the Hamas.

In a video recorded on Monday and released on his Telegram channel, Kadyrov who is also known as a long-time ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, urged the international community to call for a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“I address the leaders of Muslim nations to create a coalition and reach out to those who you call friends, Europe and the whole West to demand stopping the bombing of peaceful civilians in Palestine on the pretext of destroying [Hamas] fighters,” he can be heard saying.

“We clearly support Palestine. However, (we) also oppose fatal wars, which could escalate into something worse,” he continued.

“I have personally visited Israel. Additionally, our nonviolent delegation witnessed overt provocations firsthand,” added Kadyrov. Therefore, I demand that both the war and all forms of situational escalation end. Our troops are prepared to serve as peacekeeping forces to maintain order and thwart any troublemakers, if necessary,” he added.

Despite rumours that Moscow may have played a part in Hamas’ successful attack, which took Israeli intelligence by surprise, Russian officials have not yet chosen a side in the fight. However, officials claim there is no proof that the Kremlin helped or trained Hamas fighters.

Notably, Russia is a key ally of Iran, which openly supports Palestine and Hamas.

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated to the Chechen independence movement through his father who was a separatist leader appointed by Mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military.

Just two days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, was launched, Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the president of the Chechen Republic, announced that his forces were deployed alongside Russians on the battlefield.

He is also known as a “Ukraine war hero.”