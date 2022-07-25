Elon Musk had affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife?

Washington: Tesla CEO Elon Musk landed in another controversy after a report in a newspaper alleged that he had an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

A report in the newspaper, the Wall Street Journal claimed that Musk’s friendship with Brin ruptured due to the alleged affair.

It is alleged that the relationship between the two moguls started turning sour after Brin learned his wife had an affair with Musk.

Musk reportedly apologized to Brin at a party earlier this year. Brin was reportedly among the first people to be given a Tesla vehicle when production got off the ground, and Brin reportedly gave Musk USD 500,000 in 2008 to keep Tesla afloat during the financial crisis.

Elon Musk responds to rumours of affair

Dismissing the rumours, Musk tweeted that he and Brin are friends and they were at a party last night.

He further wrote, “I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic.”

Brin filed divorce

In January, Brin filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences,” and stated that he and Shanahan had been separated since December 15, 2021.

Additionally, Brin asked for joint custody of their daughter. He also said that he is not seeking spousal support from Shanahan and requested she not be awarded it either.

The alleged affair came several months after Musk had broken up with his girlfriend, singer Grimes, with whom he shares two children. Not only this, a few weeks ago, several reports surfaced online that stated Musk had secretly fathered twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Musk’s company Neuralink.

With inputs from ANI