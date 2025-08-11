Elon Musk-run Tesla set to inaugurate Delhi showroom today

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run electric car-maker Tesla was all set to enter the national capital on Monday with opening its second showroom in India.

The US automaker was set to inaugurate its showroom in the upscale Worldmark 3 complex at Aerocity in the national capital.

It will cater to customers in the national capital region — a key hub for India’s electric mobility push.

Also Read Musk’s Tesla set to arrive in Delhi on August 11

Tesla’s India portfolio currently includes the Model Y electric SUV in two configurations. The standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) version is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range RWD variant is available at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries for both are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

In a post on social media platform X, Tesla had posted, “Arriving in Delhi – stay tuned,” along with a graphic showcasing its upcoming arrival in the national capital.

This follows the opening of the company’s first India showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on July 15.

The high-profile Mumbai launch was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who praised Tesla’s entry into the state and invited the company to set up R&D and manufacturing facilities there.

Tesla Model Y is available in two versions: a standard rear-wheel drive with a 60 kWh battery offering a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, and a long-range rear-wheel drive variant with a 75 kWh battery delivering up to 622 km on a single charge.

Deliveries will be prioritised for buyers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram, with vehicles transported on flat-bed trucks directly to customers’ homes. The company has also updated its website to allow vehicle registration across all states and union territories, expanding access beyond its initial launch cities.

While Tesla lists its full self-driving (FSD) feature as an optional extra for Rs 6 lakh, the advanced capability will be introduced in India at a later stage.