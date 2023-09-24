Elon Musk’s biography scores bumper sale, billionaire says ‘cool’

San Francisco: Elon Musk’s biography by American author-journalist Walter Isaacson saw a robust sale in the first week of its launch, selling 92,560 copies.

The sale of the biography of Tesla founder and X (formerly, Twitter) — titled ‘Elon Musk’ — included print copies sold through September 16, according to data collected by book tracker Circana BookScan.

Musk on Sunday posted on the bumper sale figure: “Cool, although it’s kinda weird seeing so many close-up pics of my face.”

The feat makes ‘Elon Musk’ biography the second best-selling first week title after Isaacson’s 2011 biography of late Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs, which sold nearly 383,000 copies in its first week.

The book was published just weeks after Jobs’ death on October 5, 2011.

Isaacson chased Musk for two years, “attended his meetings, walked his factories with him, and spent hours interviewing him, his family, friends, coworkers, and adversaries,” according to book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster.

He has also written best-selling biographies of Einstein and Benjamin Franklin.

‘Elon Musk’ also topped The New York Times’ combined print and e-book nonfiction and hardcover bestseller list.

It is also on Amazon’s bestseller list, retailing for $20.99.

The book has revealed several facets of Musk’s life, including his personal relationships with multiple women. Hit by emotional scars apparently inflicted by his father early in life, the billionaire went on to have a fluid mix of girlfriends, ex-wives, ex-girlfriends and significant others, and has many children with multiple women, revealed the biography.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was “lonely and sad” as a child as he struggled to make friends in school.

He also struggled to understand social cues and had to rely on books to learn about them.

The biography also revealed that Musk and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates got into a verbal spat after the Tesla CEO confronted the Microsoft founder over shorting the electric-car company’s shares last year.

