Elon Musk’s Starlink activates satellite in Iran amid Israel tensions

US tech giant Elon Musk has announced that Starlink satellite communications system has been activated in Iran after the country imposed internet restrictions amid ongoing tensions with Israel.

In response to social a social media user suggesting that Tehran may have shut the internet to deal with rebellion from within the country, Musk replied, “The beams are on”. Starlink uses the low earth orbit to enable communication at locations that are inaccessible for traditional communication systems.

On June 13, Iran’s communication ministry imposed internet restrictions after Israel launched an offensive. According to reports, the ministry said that the restrictions will be lifted “once normalcy returns”

On Sunday, Iran claimed to have targeted energy and fuel sites in Israel as the two countries engaged in missile and drone attacks. Reacting to the situation, US President Donald Trump said that the tension between Iran and Israel could be resolved easily.

Trump, took to his social media, Truth Social and warned Iran against attacking the US. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he remarked.