Iran strikes Israel’s fuel production facilities

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday, June 15, said that it has struck fuel production facilities for fighter jets and energy production centres in Israel.

The move is a part of the ‘True Promise III’ offensive launched by Iran against Israel on June 13.

In a televised statement, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson for the IRGC, said that the offensive operations of the Iranian armed forces will continue with “even greater force and scale” if the acts of aggression persist.

As per Press TV, an Iranian news agency, Naeini went on to say that the country’s aerospace defence system had successfully intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles fired by Israel.

Israel unleashed airstrikes across Iran for a third day on Sunday and threatened even greater force as some Iranian missiles evaded Israeli air defences to strike buildings in the heart of the country. Planned talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, which could provide an off-ramp, were called off.

The region braced for a protracted conflict after Israel’s surprise bombardment of Iran’s nuclear and military sites on Friday killed several top generals and nuclear scientists, and neither side showed any sign of backing down. Israel reportedly targeted a gas installation, raising the prospect of a broader assault on Iran’s heavily sanctioned energy industry that could affect global markets.

New explosions echoed across Tehran and were reported elsewhere in the country early Sunday, but there was no update to a death toll put out the day before by Iran’s UN ambassador, who said 78 people had been killed and more than 320 wounded.

Death toll mounts in Israel

In Israel, at least six people, including two children, were killed when a missile hit an apartment building in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv. Daniel Hadad, a local police commander, said 180 people were wounded and seven are still missing.

An Associated Press reporter saw streets lined with damaged and destroyed buildings, bombed-out cars and shards of glass. Responders used a drone at points to look for survivors. Some people could be seen leaving the area with suitcases.