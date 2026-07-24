Elvish Yadav alleges ED raid threat after supporting students

Mumbai: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who built a large part of his online following through pro-BJP content, now claims he’s being threatened by someone associated with the same political camp.

The controversy began after Elvish spoke in support of students protesting over the NEET paper leak and condemned the alleged police action against them. In his post, he clarified that he supports neither the BJP nor Congress but said what was happening to the students was completely wrong.

However, speaking up appears to have come at a cost. Elvish alleged that a person associated with the ruling party openly warned him, “ED ka raid kar denge, yeh kar denge, woh kar denge.”

Responding to the alleged threat, Elvish said, “Dusron se palne wale log aise bolte hue achhe nahi lagte.”

The situation carries a sharp sense of irony. Elvish has long been perceived as a BJP supporter due to his pro-party videos, Hindu nationalist image and public proximity to BJP leaders. He was also publicly felicitated by former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar following his Bigg Boss OTT 2 victory.

Now, after taking a stand for students, the same creator claims he’s being threatened with action by the ED. Elvish has not publicly identified the person who allegedly issued the warning, and no independent evidence confirming the individual’s BJP association has surfaced so far.

His allegation has once again raised questions about the pressure public figures face when they speak against the government, even when they were once considered part of its support base.