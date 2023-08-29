Elvish Yadav’s buys new luxurious, multicrore property

Mumbai: YouTuber and recent winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, is riding high on his recent success. His journey from being a YouTube sensation to emerging as the victor of Salman Khan-hosted has been nothing short of remarkable. With a massive fan base, Elvish has reached a new pinnacle in his career. The content creator has now added another feather to his cap by purchasing a new multicrore and opulent home in Gurgaon (Gurugram).

Elvish Yadav’s New Home in Gurgaon

Recently, Elvish uploaded a new vlog on his YouTube channel in which he provided a sneak peek into his new abode which is still under construction.

“Toh finally Bigg Boss ke baad mai pheli baari apne naye ghar pe aaya hu. (So finally, after Bigg Boss, I have come to my new home for the first time.)” He gave several glimpses of his house. Check them out below.

Check out few glimpses of his new multi-floor bungalow which is still under construction.

His Another Home

Elvish Yadav currently resides in a lavish residence in Gurgaon itself along with his family. His home boasts luxurious features and it is reportedly worth Rs 10 crores.

Elvish Yadav enjoys 16.1 million followers on Instagram and over 7.3 million subscribers on YouTube. On the work front, he is likely to be seen in Bigg Boss 17 next. Reportedly, he also has a music video with Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan. A web series with his BB friends is also on the cards.