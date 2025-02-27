Emaar approaches Telangana govt over pending Hyderabad projects

Hyderabad: Emaar Properties has approached the Telangana government to resolve the pending projects in the state. In 2001, Emaar Properties signed agreements with the then Andhra Pradesh government to invest in convention centres, hotels, golf courses, and villa projects in Hyderabad.

During that period, CBI and ED registered cases of the alleged irregularities in the agreements entered by the Company with the APIIC. Investigation in the cases and hearing in the courts are still going on.

In October 2015, the BRS government formed a five-member secretarial committee led by the chief secretary to resolve disputes related to Emaar projects. The ministry of external affairs and the Solicitor General of India also made several suggestions to the state government on this matter.

Officials briefed Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on all legal matters, including investigations, charge sheets, and court cases.

Revanth Reddy’s directives on Emaar issues in Hyderabad

The CM directed officials to thoroughly examine all agreement documents, court case details, and central government recommendations before making any decisions.

The chief minister also ordered the constitution of a committee comprising legal experts in addition to the committee formed by the previous government under the chairmanship of the chief secretary in 2015 to resolve issues over Emaar Properties in Hyderabad.

CM Revanth also accepted the company’s proposal to set up a legal agency with the approval of the UAE government to study the legal disputes and find an amicable solution. He said that the committee formed by the government will consult with them and give further suggestions and advice.

Emaar founder and managing director Mohammed Alabbar, former UAE Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Al Banna, Emaar Group CEO Amit Jain, and the company’s international affairs head Mustafa Akram participated in the meeting.