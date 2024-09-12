Emily In Paris 4: How much did Lilly Collins charge per episode?

Los Angeles: The hit Netflix series Emily in Paris first came out in October 2020, and it quickly became popular for its fun story about an American woman trying to make a new life in Paris. Starring Lily Collins, the show has gained millions of fans, and Collins’ performance as Emily Cooper, a marketing professional, has been praised.

Now, the second half of Emily in Paris Season 4 is about to be released, and fans are excited. The first part of Season 4, which premiered on August 15, 2024, ended with a major cliffhanger. Unlike earlier seasons that were released all at once, this season was split into two parts. Part 2 is coming out in September 2024, and viewers can’t wait to see what happens next.

While the show’s story is interesting, many people are also curious about how much Lily Collins earns for playing Emily.

How Much Does Lily Collins Get Paid for Emily in Paris?

Lily Collins is one of the highest-paid actresses on Netflix. Reports from Celebrity News say she earns 300,000 euros per episode of Emily in Paris. With 10 episodes in Season 4, she’ll make around Rs. 26.52 crores (3 million euros) for this season alone!

Lily Collins’s Net Worth

Lily Collins’ acting career goes far beyond Emily in Paris. She has starred in many films and TV shows, helping her build a net worth of about Rs. 199 crores (USD 24 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Some of her other well-known projects include the movie Mank, which was a huge success on Netflix with 85 million hours watched, and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, where she played a key role. She also appeared in the popular mini-series Les Misérables.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens in Part 2 of Season 4, but it’s already clear that the show is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. With its beautiful Paris setting, engaging storylines, and Lily Collins’ standout performance, Emily in Paris keeps drawing in viewers.