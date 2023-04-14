Emirates airline donates Rs 22 cr to UAE’s 1 billion meals campaign

Abu Dhabi: Emirates airlines on Thursday announced the donation of 10 million Dirhams (Rs 22,25,90,031) towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

With this, the Emirates airline has joined a growing list of contributors to the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group said: “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is a practical example of Sheikh Mohammed’s vision for sustainable good and charity, which creates hope and leads to a better future for all.

“Our support for the campaign reflects our commitment to help improve the quality of life in underprivileged communities, especially those served by Emirates around the world. We are honoured to be part of the campaign and its efforts to provide a food safety net in countries struggling with food insecurity,” he added.

1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign, which started on the first day of Ramzan, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramzan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign is an extension of previous food aid drives, starting in Ramzan 2020 with “10 Million Meals” campaign, followed by “100 Million Meals” in Ramzan 2021 and “1 Billion Meals” in Ramzan 2022.

Dubai’s 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign has raised a total of 750 million Dirhams (Rs 16,67,73,05,655) in 20 days, a result of contributions from 120,000 donators including major contributors, individuals, businesses and private- and public organizations.